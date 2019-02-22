Amit Shah: Coalition government in Karnataka has two-and-half CMs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah on Thursday sounded the poll bugle for the state unit’s Shakti Kendra workers with a rally in Devanahalli. Repeating many of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements made in his Hubballi rally earlier this month, Shah attacked the coalition government in Karnataka as well as the attempts at stitching up a Mahaghatbandhan by the Congress at the Centre.

“Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy calls himself a clerk, Siddaramaiah is the super CM and Parameshwara is half CM. This is the kind of ‘2.5 CM’ rule that exists in Karnataka,” Shah mocked. “The whole country should look at Karnataka to understand what a coalition does. In this (nationwide) alliance, everybody wants to be Prime Minister including Deve Gowda,” he added. Taking a cue from PM Modi’s Hubballi speech, Shah insisted that BJP will bring a ‘mazboot’ government instead of coalition’s “majboor” administration.

In his address, the BJP national president asked workers to focus on spreading the word on welfare schemes introduced by the Modi government and failures of the coalition government in Karnataka, setting the narrative for the Lok Sabha polls.

“Unlike other parties, where the leaders or particular castes are the basis for winning elections, BJP’s strength lies in the booth level workers,” Shah said in his attempt to boost Shakti Kendra workers and encourage them to involve in the campaign more vigorously. “In 2018, things may have gone a little off track, but we have another opportunity now. To make Modi the Prime Minister again, we need to ensure a majority for BJP. As important as it is for BJP, it is equally important for the country that we win this election,” he told party workers.

Pitching the development and social welfare agenda, Shah said that within five years, the Modi-led Union government had done far more than Congress in its 55 years of rule. “In the last four years, six crore houses have got gas connections, eight crore poor households have got toilets, 2.5 crore people have got houses, 2.5 crore households got electricity for the first time since independence. Altogether, 50 crore people have been brought under Ayushman Bharat with Rs 5 lakh cover,” he said.

Shah also highlighted that the Modi government had worked to towards national security with the National Register of Citizens of India. “In Assam alone, 40 lakh such immigrants have been identified and the BJP is working to get them removed. The JD(S), Congress, Mamata Banerjee, Communists don’t want to remove such immigrants because they only see their vote banks in them,” he said insisting that illegal immigrants were a threat to the nation.

Political Theatre

Congress state president Dinesh Gundu Rao met JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda on Thursday. A day after calling on Siddaramaiah, actress Sumalatha started her first leg of tour in Mandya district