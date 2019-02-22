Home States Karnataka

Amit Shah confident BJP will take poll position in Karnataka

Amit Shah said the different schemes of the government had benefited 22 crore people.

Published: 22nd February 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 06:51 AM

BJP State president B S Yeddyurappa and party national president Amit Shah during a meeting of Shakti Kendras in Chikkaballapur on Thursday | Sriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “We will win more seats in the Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka than those we won in 2014, the coalition notwithstanding,’’ said BJP national president Amit Shah here on Thursday.
At a closed-door meeting with the 104 MLAs, 18 MLCs and 16 MPs of the party, he said the scenario in December may not have been favourable to the BJP. “But now it is different, BJP will win absolute majority at the Centre,’’ he said citing the different opinion polls.   

He said the NDA will win at least 60 more seats than the present, because its allies are expected to fare well in West Bengal, Odisha, the Northeast and Tamil Nadu.In UP, he said, it is a four- cornered fight with the  SP-BSP on one side, Congress on the other and Shivpal Yadav the other contender.  In West Bengal, the fight is between Congress, TMC and Communists.

Amit Shah said the different schemes of the government had benefited 22 crore people. “So it is not only assurances this time, but we have delivered on those assurances. The party’s main plank for the election is nationalism,” he said.In 2014, BJP party membership was just 2.6 crore but now it is 12 crore, he said.

