Students take ill after noon meal in Koppal district

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: Students started vomiting and got indisposed after having a midday meal at Government Model Higher Primary School at Bevoor village in Yelburga taluk of Koppal district on Thursday late afternoon.

While a few students were treated at the primary health centre at Bevoor, about 20-25 students have been admitted to the District Hospital in Koppal.

Superintendent of Police Renuka Sukumar, Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Umadevi Sonnad and parents of students rushed to the district hospital.

As soon as the news spread, parents of students stormed into the school and took children to the primary health centre in the village, said an eyewitness.

Yelburga Block Education Officer (BEO) Sharanappa Watagal told Express that the local villagers attributed the incident to negligence of school authorities.

The villagers found a lizard beneath the sambar vessel, he noted. The DDPI said the indisposed students admitted at the district hospital are out of danger and they are being treated.An enquiry into negligence of school authorities will henceforth be taken up, Sonnad added.