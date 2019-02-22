Sumalatha wants to fight LS polls on Congress ticket

Home States Karnataka

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A day after calling on former chief minister Siddaramaiah, actress Sumalatha started the first phase of her tour of Mandya district by meeting the family members of martyred soldier Guru and Raitha Sangha leader K S Puttannaiah.

Sumalatha expressed her wish to contest from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket, saying people have showered their love and respect upon Ambareesh and their family for decades. “I have not come to Mandya with an intention to enter politics. I have decided to join politics to come and serve the people of Mandya,” she said.

Sumalatha and her son Abhishek visited K M Doddi along with their supporters and offered separate `2.5 lakh cheques to the wife, Kalavathi, and mother of CRPF soldier Guru, who was killed in the Pulwama attack recently. She also offered half an acre of fertile land belonging to Ambareesh to the bereaved family.
She interacted with people, who had turned up in large numbers, offering them garlands, tender coconut, and sugarcane juice. Producer Rockline Venkatesh and veteran actor Doddanna joined them on their tour.

At Kyathanahalli in Pandavapura taluk, Sumalatha garlanded the statue of Puttannaiah, and met his wife Sunitha and son Darshan. Addressing people there, she recalled the strong friendship between Ambareesh and Puttannaiah, and added that both of them are no more. She thanked the gathering for their love for both the leaders and appealed to them to show the same affection towards her and Abhishek.
Sumalatha performed a pooja in front of deity Kalabyraveshwara at Chikkarasenakere village, and said that given an opportunity she will serve and do her best for the people of Mandya to repay her family’s gratitude.

“Even if I keep away from politics, I will remain with the people of Mandya until my last breath,” she said.
Pointing out that the people of the district want her to fight the Lok Sabha elections, Sumalatha said she had informed Siddaramaiah about this. “I am sure they would respect the sentiments and mood of the Congress members and the people, and give me a chance to contest,” she said, adding that she will seek advice and suggestions from Congress leaders.

