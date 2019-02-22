Two pilots of crashed Surya Kiran fine; one discharged

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wing Commander Vijay T Shelke, who was injured after the mid-air collision during a rehearsal on Tuesday, has been discharged from Air Command Hospital. His partner Sqn Ldr Tejeshwar Singh was operated upon on Thursday and moved to the ward at the same hospital, sources said.

Shelke and Singh, part of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team (SKAT), had ejected from their Hawk aircraft after it collided mid-air with another Hawk piloted by a team-mate Wg Cdr Sahil Gandhi while performing a manoeuvre at Yelahanka Air Force Station.

While the parachutes of Shelke and Singh opened, that of Gandhi failed to deploy, due to which the latter died after plummeting to earth even as both the aircraft crashed in ISRO Colony in Harohalli.

Sources privy to the medical condition of the two pilots told The New Indian Express that Shelke had suffered a compressed spine and bruises on his face, while Singh had suffered severe fractures in the thigh bones.

The sources have confirmed that both the pilots are fine, but only future medical examination, especially that of Shelke, would be able to indicate their future ability to fly.