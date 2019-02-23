20,000 forest-dwelling families to be evicted

B Thipperudrappa By

Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGLURU: In a historic judgement, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Arun Misra, Naveen Sinha and Indira Banerjee, passed a judgement to evict those people whose applications have been rejected under the Forest Dwellers Act before July 24, on February 13. Over 11 lakh applications, under The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers Act, in as many as 21 states have been rejected and these dwellers will be evicted from forests.

In Karnataka alone, 1,76,540 of the 2,75,446 applications have been rejected. In Chikkamagaluru, 24,000 people had applied for regularisation of forest land and 20,000 have been rejected, according to the Tribal Development Department. About 4,000 girijans had submitted applications and title deeds have been issued to 1,908 girijans. Therefore, there is a possibility of 20,000 other families being evicted from their habitations.

From this judgement, as many as 10 lakh adivavasis and small farmers in 16 states, including Karnataka, are likely to be affected. Bengaluru based Wild Life First and other non-government organisations had earlier filed a petition in the Supreme Court pleading for the annulment of the Forest Dwellers Act and the court had conceded this plea and passed the order.

“The Act empowered adivasis to use the forests for restricted purposes, in addition to managing and protecting the forest and Village committees were responsible for conserving forests,” indicates the act.