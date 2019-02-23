Home States Karnataka

Congress suffers jolt as JD(S) ties up with BJP

This development has come as a blow to Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah as the JD(s) leaders are in no mood to give up power in his home turf.

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: The Congress and JD(S) alliance in the state suffered a major jolt ahead of the Lok Sabha elections with the latter deciding to go with the BJP to wrest power in the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat. The election to the posts of President and Vice President is being held on Saturday.

This development has come as a blow to Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah as the JD(s) leaders are in no mood to give up power in his home turf. This has sent a strong message that all is not well among the partners. It is also a major setback to Siddaramaiah’s leadership as his arch-rival Ministers G T Deve Gowda and Sa Ra Mahesh are not in favour of ties with the Congress.

