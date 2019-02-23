Home States Karnataka

Flybus to link Davangere, Malnad to KIA

Published: 23rd February 2019

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Frequent flyers from Shivamogga, Davangere, Chitradurga and Chikkamagaluru have good reasons to cheer as the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation is all set to connect these cities to the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru,through its ‘Fly Bus’ services.With this extension, the service has connected almost all major cities of South Karnataka region with BIAL. At present, the bus services are being run from Bengaluru, Kundapura, Manipal, Madikeri and Mysuru. The demand for such services from Central Karnataka was long pending.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Divisional Controller (Davangere division), Siddeshwar Hebbal, said complete information about the services and when it will be operational is not available with the division. Based on the flight frequency, the buses will be operated from Davangere. 

He said fly buses starting from Davangere will also pick up passengersatChitradurga.
“We will also hold discussions with the Shivamogga division to ensure that the fly bus services operate on the Shivamogga-Chitradurga-BIAL circuit, as Chitradurga is a major junction connecting with the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway. Having good connectivity, fliers can also reach the airport very quickly,” he said.

