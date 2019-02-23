Hurdles gone, city to get suburban rail by ’25

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans finally have something to cheer about. Save for a nod by the state cabinet, most likely on Monday, all other hurdles have been cleared for the much-awaited suburban rail project on Friday. The foundation stone is expected to be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls come into effect.

The project is expected to be ready and operational by 2025, Railway minister Piyush Goyal annnounced here on Friday. Goyal and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, during their meeting along with officials, resolved all issues, including the 19 conditions set by the state government.

“Over just a phone call, the CM agreed to meet me and cancelled all his other appointments. We had a discussion and sorted out all the issues,’’ Goyal told reporters after the meeting.The suburban rail will add to the other existing mass transport facilities and is expected to help decongest the city.

The Plan

 The 160 km suburban railway network will have 83 stations

 It will have link to Kempegowda International Airport

 Will include 12 inter-changes with Metro stations

 State and Centre to spend `11,500 crore each for the `23,000 crore project.