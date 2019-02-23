Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi heighten their pitch in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: PM Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are set to address rallies in Karnataka in the next few days. While the PM is scheduled to address a rally in Kalaburgi on March 1, Rahul will start Congress’ campaign by addressing a rally in Haveri on March 9.

On Thursday, Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the coalition government while he addressed party workers in Bengaluru. On Friday, KPCC president, Dinesh Gundu Rao, held a meeting with presidents of district units of the party, to discuss LS poll preparations.