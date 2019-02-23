Home States Karnataka

No place for politics in Hubballi mutt

With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, a prominent mutt is Hubballi is planning come up with signboards asking visitors not to discuss politics on its premises.

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, a prominent mutt is Hubballi is planning come up with signboards asking visitors not to discuss politics on its premises. The trustees of the Siddharudha mutt in Hubballi are planning to send out a message that the mutt belongs to people from all walks and not to any political party.

The signboards or banners will tell visitors to chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ and not to raise any kind of political slogans. The banners will also have lines saying ‘Siddharudha Maharaj Ki Jai’ and ‘Gurunatharudha Maharaj Ki Jai’ so that the devotees and visitors, including political bigwigs, are made aware about what to speak.

The move comes after the recent visit of a prominent political leader to the mutt, during which his supporters continuously raised slogans. Siddharudha mutt chairman D D Malagi said the idea is to ensure the mutt premises are not politicised. “As the elections are nearing, political leaders will begin temple hopping and visiting mutts. Before the campaigning begins, we will come up with banners on the mutt premises. We want to maintain divinity and the sanctity of the mutt and do not want to make this place for political discourse,” he said.

