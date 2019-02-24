Home States Karnataka

After a long wait, Kalaburagi gets police commissionerate

A long-pending demand by people of Kalaburagi for a Police Commissionerate in the district finally became a reality with its inauguration by Home Minister M B Patil on Saturday.

Published: 24th February 2019 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 07:15 AM

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI : A long-pending demand by people of Kalaburagi for a Police Commissionerate in the district finally became a reality with its inauguration by Home Minister M B Patil on Saturday.
“I assure you of posting an efficient commissioner for the newly-established Commissionerate in the district,” the Home Minister told the gathering of police officials, various organisations and the public at the SM Pandit Ranga Mandir. 

He said a commissioner is needed to create the necessary infrastructure and undertake confidence building measures for the newly-formed system. Responding to the request from Kalaburagi District Minister Priyank Kharge, Patil promised to establish a special cyber cell under the Kalaburagi Police Commissionerate.

He asked the police personnel to gain the confidence of the people while maintaining law and order.The Home Minister said the government has accepted the report of the Raghavendra Aurdadkar Committee for overall development of the police force. One or two meetings are required with the Chief Minister and finance department, after which the government will issue the necessary orders, he added. In addition, a team of top officers will visit neighbouring states to study the welfare measures taken by them and efforts will be made to implement the same, Patil said.

Patil further said a proposal has been submitted to extend the terms of sub-inspectors and inspectors from the present one year to two years. “A committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Director General of Police, and it will submit its report to the government soon,” he added.

