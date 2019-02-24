Ex-min, MLA  D Vedavyasa Kamath have spat at bank

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: An ugly spat broke out between former district minister B Ramanath Rai and Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath after an all-party meeting convened by the Vijaya Bank Ulisi Horata Samithi at Townhall on Saturday.

The meeting was held to bring all politicians to a apolitical forum to give prominence to the campaign to save Vijaya Bank from its merger. However, political representatives on the dais left the audience with a bitter-sweet taste of the possibilities about the same.

Towards the end of his speech, Kamath sparked controversy when he personally targeted Rai for “expressing anger at the Central government”. Rai protested to this by pointing out that the “MLA had reached late and should have had the courtesy to hear my speech” which was apolitical.