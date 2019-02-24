Home States Karnataka

Lovely  lovebirds

As soon he opens the gate of the enclosure, they chirp happily and greet him. He communicates with them by whistling and they respond to his call.   

Published: 24th February 2019 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Some of the lovebirds in various hues and colours at S Sreekantasharma’s aviary in Mysuru | Nikhil Nanjundaswamy

By K Rathna
Express News Service

MYSURU: As soon he opens the gate of the enclosure, they chirp happily and greet him. He communicates with them by whistling and they respond to his call.   Step on to the terrace of this bird lover, and you will find colourful, intriguing and entertaining little lovebirds chattering away in their cages. You can see them go  sailing to the top and come down to their perch and generally make a lot of noise. But he indulges them by giving little tidbits. Lovebirds are very active, requiring a  large cage. They are one of the smallest members of the parrot family.

S Sreekantasharma, a resident of Saraswathipuram and an employee at JK Tyres, has about 40 pairs of lovebirds and over a dozen finches and Jawa sparrow. The unique feature is that all the lovebirds are of different colour combinations.He has learnt the art of breeding birds by mating the birds of different colour combinations (bloodline). Once the young ones cross 45 to 50 days, they are paired with the birds in other enclosures. By doing this, he gets new coloured birds (due to mutation).  

What triggered his interest in these birds? “When I was 11 years old, a sparrow fell from the roof of our house and was injured. After tending  and nurturing  it, I released the bird. During the time, I developed an interest and love towards birds. This incident motivated me into buying three pairs of lovebirds,” he says.
“When I purchased the first three pairs of lovebirds, I studied several things – starting from the selection of birds to care, breeding, diet, etc,” says Sreekantasharma.

Fascinated by the colours of the lovebirds, he began researching about them by reading books and articles. He contacted bird breeders and started adding a wide varieties of lovebirds of different shades, hues and colour combinations. While he purchased some, he has exchanged some others.

He frequently visits the pet shows conducted in Bengaluru and Mysuru and other states, looking for birds in special colour combination. His ambition is to have different coloured birds. He easily identifies the call of each bird. There are instances where a particular call would mean that the bird is hungry and he would feed it. “The birds express different moods. The sound varies when they are romantic, depressed, hungry, in love, attracted to other birds, during breeding time. Sometimes they even whistle. I easily understand their needs by the sounds they make,” he says.

“I work in shifts. During the first shift, I spend more time with the birds in the evenings whereas during the second shift, I get less time to spend with them in the mornings. On an average, I spend around 4-5 hours every day for cleaning the enclosures, feeding the birds and nurturing them,” he says. 
To prevent ticks, he uses ‘Baje’ (vasambu roots). As lovebirds require plenty of  Vitamin D for growth, he has taken care to see that sunlight falls adequately on them. 

He says the biggest challenge is to protect the eggs from lizards. “The eggs are very soft and lizards crack them easily. I have protected the enclosure by putting up a mesh. ,I have also taken measures to prevent rats and cats from entering the enclosure,”  he says.    Some species of the birds in his collection include  tufted, spangles, crested, piede. The lifespan of lovebirds is between 15 and 20 years. 

M N Seema, wife of Sreekantasharma, says, “I didn’t know much about birds before. Now I love observing their activity, listen to their sounds and spend time on the terrace. We can learn from them how to be affectionate and caring.” Their children Sushrutha Sharma and Sukruth S Sharma say, “When our friends come  home,  they go straight to the terrace. We have made it a practice to gift birds to family and friends on special occasions.”

 Are lovebirds friendly?
They are very friendly. Chicks are tamed from when they are 15 days old and after that they respond to us
 Do they have to be raised 
in pairs?
The birds have to be raised in pairs from a young age. Usually, male birds attract the female. We should keep a watch to see if a particular pair is attracted to each other. If not, I change the male bird after six months
 Have they been given names? 
I have not given them names as the birds are in a large number
 Do lovebirds talk?
Lovebirds are not those parrots that most would consider talking birds. They do mimic sounds but they repeat simple ones like whistling
 What do you feed them? 
I give them millets, greens, sunflower seeds, Ajvaino, boiled eggs and sprouts for calcium. During summer, water is sprayed on them to give them a fresh feel
 When do they start to fly? 
The birds start flying after 45 days. It takes at least 3 months for colour enhancement, and only then the birds can be sold
 Isn’t it expensive to maintain some 100 birds?
I spend around `5,000 per month to maintain the birds. I sell very few birds. 
I mostly gift birds to visitors
 Do you have at least one favourite?
My favourite birds are Recessive Pied (Australian Yellows) and Blue Spangle

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp