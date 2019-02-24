Karnataka: Narrow escape for two as car falls into river

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Two people had a miraculous escape when their car fell into the Malaprabha river when a portion of the fragile bridge across it that they were crossing collapsed near Bevinakoppa of Bailhongal taluk on Friday. Fortunately, several passersby and farmers working in fields nearby rushed to their rescue hearing their screams and pulled them out to safety. The occupants were pulled out just in the nick of time as the car almost drowned.

According to sources, the car owner Chidanand Chiniwalar, resident of Bailhongal and his friend, were traveling from Kittur to Bailhongal on a personal work when the incident took place.

According to official sources, the bridge, which is one of the main connecting routes from Bailhongal to Kittur, was in a dilapidated state, and it was under repair when the incident occurred. The bridge was totally damaged in the last rainy season.

Even before local authorities could reach the spot, a group of people, which saved the lives of the two, brought ropes and pulled out the car.People of Bevinakoppa and neighbouring Sangolli village, who regularly use the bridge, had repeatedly complained about the poor condition of the bridge to the local authorities.