PG medical course fee in government, private colleges to see sharp hike   

For the coming academic year, the admission process will begin from March-end because of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

BENGALURU:  Tuition fees for post-graduate medical courses will see a sharp increase from the coming academic year as the state government has decided to hike fees in government medical colleges by as much as three times over the current fee. In addition, the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation (KPCF) had a meeting with the state government on Saturday where both the foundation and the government have agreed to a 15% hike.

Commenting on the fee hike for government medical colleges, Medical Education Department director Dr Girish said, “This is under discussion and a final decision will be taken by Monday or Tuesday.” 
In the current academic year, the fee for for these courses at government medical colleges had not crossed `25,000 which includes university fee. 

‘Official agreement will be signed soon’

A source explained, “There is some discussion on fixing the fee for PG medical courses (clinical) at `1 lakh per annum, but there is also another proposal to increase it by three times, which would be around `85,000.” Increasing maintenance costs have been cited as the reason for the fee hike. 

Similarly, the 15% fee hike will apply to both government quota seats in private colleges as well as those seats available through the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). M R Jayaram, president of KPCF, said, “We had requested the government to give a realistic fee structure and also asked them to continue with the 15% hike. The official agreement will be signed soon,” he said.

For the coming academic year, the admission process will begin from March-end because of the upcoming parliamentary elections. “As the election dates may be declared anytime, we had a meeting with the government to avoid any confusion. After the discussion, it was resolved to go for a 15% hike,” he said. During the meeting, the KPCF made a presentation to the government explaining the cost per student, annual expenditure to run a college, quality of education and infrastructure as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework.

“The government has 33% seat share and giving `60,000 to `90,000 per student will not help us anyway in excelling. We have explained to the minister about corruption within the department at all levels,” Jayaram said. According to the foundation, private medical colleges spend `8.5 lakh per student per year and 96% of their staff are highly qualified.It may be recalled that for MBBS courses, the government had more than doubled the fee in government medical colleges. The fee was `17,000 per year and during 2018-19 admissions, students were asked to pay `50,000 plus `9,000 as university fee.

