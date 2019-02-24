Programme held to spread fire safety awareness    

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nine years after the horrific fire accident at Carlton Towers, Beyond Carlton, a group of volunteers working to spread awareness for fire safety, organized a programme on safety measures to be taken within apartments in the city.

Speaking at the programme organized at the headquarters of the Fire and Emergency Department, Dr A Ravindra, key speaker, “Fire safety and emergency planning measures in buildings should be public practice, so that even the government has to enforce it in statutory manner,” he said.

“The government has to adopt new technologies like artificial intelligence and drone technology for quick safety measures. Also, there has to be a law that should mandate fire safety measures along with free space in buildings, so that people in those buildings can move out without fear. Moreover, the government should also provide infrastructure in hospitals to treat victims at the earliest,” he continued.