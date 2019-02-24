Home States Karnataka

Programme held to spread fire safety awareness    

Published: 24th February 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Nine years after the horrific fire accident at Carlton Towers, Beyond Carlton, a group of volunteers working to spread awareness for fire safety, organized a programme on safety measures to be taken within apartments in the city. 

Speaking at the programme organized at the headquarters of the Fire and Emergency Department, Dr A Ravindra, key speaker, “Fire safety and emergency planning measures in buildings should be public practice, so that even the government has to enforce it in statutory manner,” he said. 

“The government has to adopt new technologies like artificial intelligence and drone technology for quick safety measures. Also, there has to be a law that should mandate fire safety measures along with free space in buildings, so that people in those buildings can move out without fear. Moreover, the government should also provide infrastructure in hospitals to treat victims at the earliest,” he continued.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp