Su-30 MKI to get 3D-printed part

BENGALURU: The Su-30 MKI aircraft will be fitted with indigenously certified 3D printed fuel system elbow part for the first time using additive manufacturing technology. The certification was handed over during the ongoing Aero India 2019 on Saturday. The 3D printed fuel system elbow part is certified by Centre for Military BENGALURU: Airworthiness and Certification.

Dr TR Rajanna, CD (AERDC-HAL) handed over the certified elbow part to Huliraj RV, CD (AURDC-HAL). As part of the Phase-IV Su-30 MKI manufacturing, there is a shortage of some castings for manufacturing of components. Due to this, HAL has chosen fuel system elbow as a pilot component for fabrication through additive manufacturing process.