Surya Kiran team returns to the skies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four days after the tragic accident involving the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) took place, the team returned to the skies to a roaring reception from the crowd at Yelahanka Air Force Station on Saturday. Though the team is known for its high-risk manoeuvres, it limited the display to offering condolences to Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi.

IAF’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team

pay tribute to Wing Commander

Sahil Gandhi | shriram b n

The crowd cheered loudly as the red and white striped Hawk aircraft of SKAT flew past. As a tribute to the pilot who lost his life, the Kirans flew in a diamond formation with a space reserved for the missing craft.

SKAT, which did not take to the skies after the accident on Tuesday, performed simple fly pasts on Saturday. The team will fly on the last day of Aero India 2019 on Sunday.

According to Karunya N, SKAT was their favourite during the last edition of Aero India. “Even though they are not performing their manoeuvres, the fact that they are back in the skies is enough,” she said.Sahil Gandhi died after losing altitude and crashing into another aircraft a day prior to the launch of Aero India 2019.