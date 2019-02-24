Vehicles not allowed at Agumbe Ghat for a month

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The movement of all vehicles at Agumbe Ghat has been banned from March 1 to 31 to carry out repair works at some stretches where landslides occurred during the rainy season.

Deputy Commissioner K A Dayananda has passed the order in this regard. Between July 10 and 13 in 2018, the Agumbe area received heavy showers that resulted in landslides on the hillock at the 7th and 14th hairpin curves. The landslide near Ane Bande was posing problems for vehicular movement, so, repair works have been taken up.

The vehicles banned include light and heavy motor vehicles, jeeps, vans, buses, mini vans and two-wheelers. People travelling from Shivamogga to Udupi and Mangaluru have to take a deviation from Tirthahalli to Koppa - Sringeri- Malaghat-Karkala- Udupi (National Highway No. 169).

Heavy vehicles and buses like Airavata, Rajahamsa, private luxury buses, bullet tankers, ship cargo containers and long chassis lorries have to travel through Tirthahalli - Mastikatte-Hosangadi-Siddapura-Kundapura-Udupi (National Highway 52). The DC has directed putting up sign boards in select places to stop movement of any vehicles on Agumbe Ghat, said a release.