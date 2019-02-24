Will campaign for grandfather if he contests: Prajwal Revanna

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Taking a U-turn, state general secretary of the JD(S) Prajwal Revanna said he is ready to take the responsibility of election campaign of his grandfather H D Deve Gowda and ensure his victory if the latter contests from Hassan in the Lok Sabha elections.Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Prajwal said his grandfather had asked him to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Hassan constituency and he was mentally prepared for the same.

He also toured all seven taluks where he got a good response from people. “I will abide by the directions of party supremo H D Deve Gowda,” he added.He hoped that Gowda will win with a margin of 5 lakh votes this time as he has done lot of development work in his home district.

Coming down heavily on recent remarks by Hassan BJP MLA Preetam J Gowda against Deve Gowda, Prajwal said Preetam was elected first time and he doesn’t have basic etiquettes on how to respect elders. “Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has high regards for Deve Gowda who never tarnished the image of any leader be it his own party or the opposition. He could have applied mind before making such statements,” he said. It may be recalled Preetam had criticised both Deve Gowda and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy recently.