Home States Karnataka

Women parajumpers enthrall

According to an official, the speed at which the women were parachuting down was 200 feet/sec.

Published: 24th February 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Women fighter pilots pose for cameras on Day 4 of Aero India on Saturday,

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After smoothly touching the tarmac at Yelahanka base, on Saturday, with their parachutes from a height of 5,000 feet, during Aero India 2019, the five women of Indian Air Force involved in the daredevilry act of skydiving interacted with the media.It was a special event organised on the fourth day of the show to mark Women’s Day by the IAF. The women along with six men dived out of a helicopter mid-air around 9.45 am. Some in the audience clapped when the women clad in their red parachute fatigues touched the ground.  

which was one of the highlights of the day;
A parajumper drops with a tri-colour
parachute | shriram B N

Wing Commander Sangita Paulraj, a Bengalurean, billed it “as a great feeling” while Flight Officer, Tuhina Gaur, said, “Everyone should do this once in their lifetime.” Wing Commander Asha Jyotirmai, the team leader who has clocked 864 jumps, the highest by any Indian woman sky diver, said, when it comes to parachuting, there was no difference between men or women performing.

“The only thing that matters is a presence of mind and physical fitness and women have shown they can excel at it all.”Squadron Leader Isha Gill said, “I am filled with pride to carry out this feat to celebrate this Women’s Day for the IAF.” 

According to an official, the speed at which the women were parachuting down was 200 feet/sec. “The women belonged to different professions and were all trained at the Directorate of Air Force Adventure School,” he said. 

LCA-Tejas to get sleeker BrahMos missile
Bengaluru: The Russia-Indian venture of Brahmos Aerospace is in the process of developing a sleeker and lighter version of the supersonic cruise missile, Brahmos. The new-gen BrahMos will be a miniature version of the missile and is expected to be tested in the next two years. One of the important features of the new missile, named BrahMos NG as of now, will be that the weapon could be integrated with the indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft - Tejas. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp