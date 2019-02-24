Writer Ko Channabasappa no more

M A L L I KARJ U N H I R E M ATH By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: KO Channabasappa, known for his contribution to the freedom struggle of the country and unification of Karnataka, died in Bengaluru on Saturday. He was 97. Channabasappa was known as one of the main forces behind Karnataka unification and was close aide of writeractivist Patil Puttappa (PaPu). Born on February 21, 1922, at Alur village of Kudligi taluk in Ballari district, Channabasappa completed his college education from Anantapur.

As a student leader, he participated in the 'Quit India' movement and was jailed by the Britishers. After his release, he went to Belagavi to pursue his graduation in law and registered as an advocate in Bombay High Court. He was not only a freedom fighter and an advocate, but also a leader of Karnataka unification movement, a journalist, a farmer activist, a front-line leader of social and religious functions. He lived for the welfare of society. During his graduation in Belagavi, he visited Dharwad many times.