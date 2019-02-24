Home States Karnataka

Writer Ko Channabasappa no more

KO Channabasappa, known for his contribution to the freedom struggle of the country and unification of Karnataka, died in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Published: 24th February 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Ko Channabasappa with children

By M A L L I KARJ U N H I R E M ATH
Express News Service

DHARWAD:  KO Channabasappa, known for his contribution to the freedom struggle of the country and unification of Karnataka, died in Bengaluru on Saturday. He was 97. Channabasappa was known as one of the main forces behind Karnataka unification and was close aide of writeractivist Patil Puttappa (PaPu). Born on February 21, 1922, at Alur village of Kudligi taluk in Ballari district, Channabasappa completed his college education from Anantapur.

DHARWAD:  As a student leader, he participated in the ‘Quit India’ movement and was jailed by the Britishers. After his release, he went to Belagavi to pursue his graduation in law and registered as an advocate in Bombay High Court. He was not only a freedom fighter and an advocate, but also a leader of Karnataka unification movement, a journalist, a farmer activist, a front-line leader of social and religious functions. He lived for the welfare of society. During his graduation in Belagavi, he visited Dharwad many times.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KO Channabasappa Writer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp