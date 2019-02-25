BS Yeddyurappa: Government did not take safety measures

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister and BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa blamed the Karnataka state government for the safety lapse at the Aero Show, where around 343 cars were gutted in a blaze on Saturday. He said a high-level inquiry should be ordered to find out the truth.

He asked, “When terrorist activities are on the rise, why did the state government not take any safety measure?” and blamed H D Kumaraswamy and M B Patil for not taking adequate precautions.

“Why were police not there? Why did the contractor not mow the dry grass in

the parking lot?” questioned Yeddyurappa.

Home Minister M B Patil was quick to refute Yeddyurappa’s accusations, he said, “Police work is only outside, not inside the venue. Our police staff have done their job well. The fire and emergency services responded within four-minutes of receiving the call, it is not right to blame them.’’