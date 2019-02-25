Home States Karnataka

Congress, JD(S) to discuss seat-sharing today

Parameshwara told reporters on Sunday that confusion with regard to seat-sharing is expected to be resolved shortly. 

Published: 25th February 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

G Parameshwara

Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao will meet two senior JD(S) leaders in Bengaluru on Monday, to discuss the seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha elections. 
Parameshwara told reporters on Sunday that confusion with regard to seat-sharing is expected to be resolved shortly. 

“Since we have formed the coalition government, we agreed, in principle, to fight the Lok Sabha elections in the state together. Seats need to be shared in this backdrop. Dinesh Gundu Rao spoke to JD(S) leader Deve Gowda. The party has authorised Dinesh and me to hold another meeting with senior leaders of the JD(S),” he said. “Rao and I will hold preliminary discussions. The party will later discuss which seats that can be given to the JD(S).”
If the parties fail to agree on some constituencies, Deve Gowda and AICC chief Rahul Gandhi will hold discussions in New Delhi, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Parameshwara seat-sharing formula Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp