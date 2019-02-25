Congress, JD(S) to discuss seat-sharing today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao will meet two senior JD(S) leaders in Bengaluru on Monday, to discuss the seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha elections.

Parameshwara told reporters on Sunday that confusion with regard to seat-sharing is expected to be resolved shortly.

“Since we have formed the coalition government, we agreed, in principle, to fight the Lok Sabha elections in the state together. Seats need to be shared in this backdrop. Dinesh Gundu Rao spoke to JD(S) leader Deve Gowda. The party has authorised Dinesh and me to hold another meeting with senior leaders of the JD(S),” he said. “Rao and I will hold preliminary discussions. The party will later discuss which seats that can be given to the JD(S).”

If the parties fail to agree on some constituencies, Deve Gowda and AICC chief Rahul Gandhi will hold discussions in New Delhi, he added.