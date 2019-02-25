Forest department not ready for big blaze

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the forest department claims that 2,500 acres of pristine forests in Bandipur Tiger Reserve have been ravaged in the forest fire, the ground reality seems to be a lot more devastating. Nearly 10,000 acres of forest in two wildlife ranges of Bandipur Reserve have turned into ashes after four days of fire.

The fire and the aftermath has exposed the under preparedness of the forest department, especially the Bandipur division. Wildlife experts are now asking why no measures were put in place to deal with a situation like this. In the last two days, forest fires also destroyed Nagarhole, BRT Hills and Kudremukh among other areas.

Tiger reserves in Karnataka receive close to `1 crore as grants for just fire fighting alone every year. Despite such financial help from both the Centre and the state governments, the Bandipur division failed on many aspects. There wasn’t enough staff or fire watchers, no extra vehicles and almost no awareness camps were held for the villagers staying along the forest fringe. Incidentally, in 2018, Bandipur and many other tiger areas registered ‘zero fire’ due to extensive preparedness.

The fire also brings to fore the lack of coordination between the wildlife wing of the forest department with the general wing. PCCF (general) Punathi Shridhar has openly admitted that he has been kept in the dark about developments in the wildlife wing. “Last year weather was in our favour. This year the North East monsoon has failed. Prior to the fire season last year, we had involved a large numbers of volunteers and we registered zero fire. Volunteer programme did not happen this year,” he said.