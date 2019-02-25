Home States Karnataka

Forest department not ready for big blaze

While the forest department claims that 2,500 acres of pristine forests in Bandipur Tiger Reserve have been ravaged in the forest fire, the ground reality seems to be a lot more devastating.

Published: 25th February 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Bandipur forest fire

Nearly 10,000 acres of forest in two wildlife ranges of  Bandipur Reserve have turned into ashes after four days of fire. (Photo | Udayashankar S/ EPS)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the forest department claims that 2,500 acres of pristine forests in Bandipur Tiger Reserve have been ravaged in the forest fire, the ground reality seems to be a lot more devastating. Nearly 10,000 acres of forest in two wildlife ranges of  Bandipur Reserve have turned into ashes after four days of fire.

The fire and the aftermath has exposed the under preparedness of the forest department, especially the Bandipur division. Wildlife experts are now asking why no measures were put in place to deal with a situation like this. In the last two days, forest fires also destroyed Nagarhole, BRT Hills and Kudremukh among other areas.

Tiger reserves in Karnataka receive close to `1 crore as grants for just fire fighting alone every year. Despite such financial help from both the Centre and the state governments, the Bandipur division failed on many aspects. There wasn’t enough staff or fire watchers, no extra vehicles and almost no awareness camps were held for the villagers staying along the forest fringe. Incidentally, in 2018, Bandipur and many other tiger areas registered ‘zero fire’ due to extensive preparedness.

The fire also brings to fore the lack of coordination between the wildlife wing of the forest department with the general wing. PCCF (general) Punathi Shridhar has openly admitted that he has been kept in the dark about developments in the wildlife wing. “Last year weather was in our favour. This year the North East monsoon has failed. Prior to the fire season last year, we had involved a large numbers of volunteers and we registered zero fire. Volunteer programme did not happen this year,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp