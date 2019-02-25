Gokarna temple to provide direct entry to soldiers and kin

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KARWAR: Army personnel and their families will now have direct access to the Sri Mahabaleshwara temple of Gokarna. The mutt has decided to provide free entry to soldiers and their families after the recent Pulwama attack.

They just have to contact the temple office and will be taken directly to the sanctum sanctorum for a darshan of the historical Lord Mahabaleshwara.

The temple administration committee has placed a board at the temple two days ago, with the message, “Priority to soldiers to get darshan of God. Indian soldiers working or retired will be allowed on priority to have the darshan of the god, please contact the office”.

Every day, thousands of people from various parts of the country visit the temple and there are often long queues. During special days like festivals, a large number of devotees throng the temple for darshan of the Lord. Devotees have to wait in long queues. For the benefit of soldiers, who put their lives on the line for the country and countrymen, the temple has come up with the plan to allow them direct access to the sanctum sanctorum.

A temple priest said it is the responsibility of every individual to respect soldiers. “Now, the temple is showing its respect by allowing them to get direct darshan,”

he said.

G K Hegde, temple administrator of Sri Ramachandrapur mutt, said, “Whether they are working or retired, they just have to contact the temple office and show their identity card. The temple authority will allow the soldier to get darshan. Soldiers from Army, Navy, Air Force, BSF and CRPF can avail the benefit,” he said.