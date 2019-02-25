Home States Karnataka

Gokarna temple to provide direct entry to soldiers and kin

The mutt has decided to provide free entry to soldiers and their families after the recent Pulwama attack.

Published: 25th February 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Mahabaleshwara temple in Gokarna

By Arunkumar Huralimath    
Express News Service

KARWAR: Army personnel and their families will now have direct access to the Sri Mahabaleshwara temple of Gokarna. The mutt has decided to provide free entry to soldiers and their families after the recent Pulwama attack.
They just have to contact the temple office and will be taken directly to the sanctum sanctorum for a darshan of the historical Lord Mahabaleshwara.

The temple administration committee has placed a board at the temple two days ago, with the message, “Priority to soldiers to get darshan of God. Indian soldiers working or retired will be allowed on priority to have the darshan of the god, please contact the office”. 

Every day, thousands of people from various parts of the country visit the temple and there are often long queues. During special days like festivals, a large number of devotees throng the temple for darshan of the Lord. Devotees have to wait in long queues. For the benefit of soldiers, who put their lives on the line for the country and countrymen, the temple has come up with the plan to allow them direct access to the sanctum sanctorum.

A temple priest said it is the responsibility of every individual to respect soldiers. “Now, the temple is showing its respect by allowing them to get direct darshan,” 
he said.

G K Hegde, temple administrator of Sri Ramachandrapur mutt, said, “Whether they are working or retired, they just have to contact the temple office and show their identity card. The temple authority will allow the soldier to get darshan. Soldiers from Army, Navy, Air Force, BSF and CRPF can avail the benefit,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Army personnel Sri Mahabaleshwara temple Pulwama attack Gokarna temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp