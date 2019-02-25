PM Modi afraid of Mallikarjun Kharge, says Shamanur Shivashankarappa

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa has said if someone, it is senior leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge who has the power to face Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not AICC chief Rahul Gandhi. “Kharge should be prime minister,” he said.

Shivashankarappa said this while addressing a gathering at a Chalavadi Community meet in Shivayogi Mandira here on Sunday. When the leaders at the dais expressed their displeasure that Dalit leaders were not given a chance to be Chief Ministers in the state, Shivashankarappa said K H Ranganath was the first KPCC president from the Dalit community. Later came Kharge and G Parameshwara.

“However, these three leaders, unfortunately, did not become Chief Ministers,” he said. Shivashankarappa said, “We want Kharge to be the PM of the country, because, it is Kharge who has the capacity to face Modi. It is a known fact that Modi is not afraid of Rahul. Modi is afraid of only Kharge. It has been proven many times. Hence, it is not surprising if Kharge becomes prime minister,” he said.

