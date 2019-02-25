Home States Karnataka

‘Must compensate those who lost their valuables’

Most of those who visited had lost their gadgets including laptops, phones, DSLR cameras which were kept inside the cars.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Saturday’s fire mishap at the air show where more than 300 cars were gutted, many people on Sunday came to identify their vehicles and met officials from the regional transport office (RTO) and insurance companies. Most of those who visited had lost their gadgets including laptops, phones, DSLR cameras which were kept inside the cars.

Badri Prasad, who had lost his passport in the mishap, met Home Minister MB Patil during his visit and requested speedy arrangements as he needed to rush back Dubai, where he is settled. 
Speaking to TNIE, Vamshi Krishna said, “My car burnt before my eyes, when I rushed back to take my DSLR camera that I had forgotten to take along with me. When I went to the spot on Sunday, RTO officials and insurance company staff asked me to submit all my documents and assured that I would be able to stake claim at the earliest.”

Another car owner said, “I had paid `8.5 lakh to buy my car. But I may get only 6.5 lakh from the insurance companys. The state government should give some compensation to those who lost their valuables apart from their cars.”

air show fire mishap

