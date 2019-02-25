Home States Karnataka

Pregnant tigress found dead in Bhadra Reserve

An eight-year-old pregnant tigress with two fetuses in her womb has been found dead in Bhadra Tiger Reserve in Chikkamagaluru district.

Published: 25th February 2019 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

The body of the tigress that was found dead in Bhadra Tiger Reserve in Chikkamagaluru district on Sunday | Veeresh G

By Marx Tejaswi 
Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: An eight-year-old pregnant tigress with two fetuses in her womb has been found dead in Bhadra Tiger Reserve in Chikkamagaluru district. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, but forest officials suspect that the big cat may have died due to miscarriage, which could have been caused due to territorial fight, or after eating carcasses poisoned by humans.

The carcass of the tigress was found at Hebbe wildlife range near Tegur Gudda in the tiger reserve of the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary on Friday. However, Assistant Conservator of Forests Chengappa told The New Indian Express that it might have died on Wednesday. 

“We conducted an autopsy on the carcass on Saturday and sent the samples to a laboratory to establish the cause of the death. Our prime suspicion is that the tigress might have died due to territorial fighting with another tiger. There are wounds on the carcass. It could have also died due to death of the fetuses in the womb. The fetuses could have died when the tigress was fighting with another tiger,” he said.
Chengappa said while it is unlikely that the tigress could have died due to poisoning by humans, the investigation is also looking on that angle too. “We are waiting for the lab report,” he added.

Wildlife conservation activist Veeresh G, who was present during the autopsy, said poisoning of the tigress could be a possibility as there were previous such cases. “When tigers come close to villages, the people poison the killed prey, which are more likely be cows. When the tigers consume the poisoned cow, they die. Two tigers had died due to poisoning of prey carcasses at Umblebailu near Shivamogga about three years ago,” he said. 

Veeresh also said flesh and ear tag of a cow was found during the autopsy, which was done as per the standard operating procedure prescribed by the National Tiger Conservation Authority. “The tigress could have also died due to pregnancy toximonia,” he suspected. The carcass was burnt in the forest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp