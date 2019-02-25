Pregnant tigress found dead in Bhadra Reserve

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: An eight-year-old pregnant tigress with two fetuses in her womb has been found dead in Bhadra Tiger Reserve in Chikkamagaluru district. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, but forest officials suspect that the big cat may have died due to miscarriage, which could have been caused due to territorial fight, or after eating carcasses poisoned by humans.

The carcass of the tigress was found at Hebbe wildlife range near Tegur Gudda in the tiger reserve of the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary on Friday. However, Assistant Conservator of Forests Chengappa told The New Indian Express that it might have died on Wednesday.

“We conducted an autopsy on the carcass on Saturday and sent the samples to a laboratory to establish the cause of the death. Our prime suspicion is that the tigress might have died due to territorial fighting with another tiger. There are wounds on the carcass. It could have also died due to death of the fetuses in the womb. The fetuses could have died when the tigress was fighting with another tiger,” he said.

Chengappa said while it is unlikely that the tigress could have died due to poisoning by humans, the investigation is also looking on that angle too. “We are waiting for the lab report,” he added.

Wildlife conservation activist Veeresh G, who was present during the autopsy, said poisoning of the tigress could be a possibility as there were previous such cases. “When tigers come close to villages, the people poison the killed prey, which are more likely be cows. When the tigers consume the poisoned cow, they die. Two tigers had died due to poisoning of prey carcasses at Umblebailu near Shivamogga about three years ago,” he said.

Veeresh also said flesh and ear tag of a cow was found during the autopsy, which was done as per the standard operating procedure prescribed by the National Tiger Conservation Authority. “The tigress could have also died due to pregnancy toximonia,” he suspected. The carcass was burnt in the forest.