Real-time security app soon in Bijapur

VIJAYAPURA: For the first time in the district, after a successful launch of the e-beat system, Vijayapura district police are now planning to introduce ‘Subhahu Citizen’ app for city dwellers.

Almost a week ago, under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam – for effective policing in the district – the Subhahu Android application was launched. Now, it is planning to launch a similar application, for which it needs active participation of people in order to prevent burglaries.

How it works

The Subhahu Citizen application mainly functions with the help of a cellular internet of things (CIoT) device. This CIoT device works on sensors where it will have both audio and video sensors in it. These devices will be connected with the Subhahu application. The CIoT devices will be available at all police stations, where people can hire them.

Before hiring the device, people are required to install the Subhahu Citizen android app, and must register with their cellphone numbers. As soon as they register, detailed information of the person will be transmitted to the nearest police station and the PCR.

Each police station will have a minimum of two to three devices. The device is to be installed on doors, gate or windows of a residence.

Real-time experience

Once the device is switched on, it will alert police of the area. If any motion is noticed around the device, the sensors will alert the control room, beat police and the owner of the house. All the three will receive a phone or video call from the CIoT device to their registered numbers.

