4 test positive for H1N1 in Hosanagar taluk

SHIVAMOGGA: Four people have tested positive for swine flu (also known as H1N1 Influenza) at Nagara Hobli in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district.While two cases were reported 10 days ago, two fresh cases were reported two days ago, District Health and Family Welfare officer Dr Rajesh Suragihalli said.

Dr Suragihalli, however, said there was no need for the residents to panic as the department has taken measures to prevent the spread of the virus. “The cases were confirmed at a private hospital in Manipal. Several people from the district had gone there complaining of fever.

As they came from Shivamogga, which in the recent past saw cases of Kyasanur Forest Disease, the hospital tested their blood samples for KFD as well as H1N1. The test report of their throat swab tested positive for swine flu,” he said.