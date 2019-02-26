Experts call for modern methods to fight fire

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To fight summer fires in tiger areas of Karnataka, there must be dedicated fire brigades, suggested experts after Bandipur forest fire caught attention of many. The fire in Bandipur lasted for more than four days, and even on Monday evening adjoining parts of Bandipur and Tamil Nadu were under the clutches of the fire. Experts are now suggesting to let go of the traditional way of firefighting in forest areas and adopt some modern technologies that are easily available.

A chopper lifts water from a lake

| Express

They also suggest a dedicated fire brigades for tiger reserves such as Nagarhole, Bandipur and BRT Hills . They said that forest roads can easily accommodate tractors which can be modified as per the need.

Wildlife conservationist R M Ananya Vasudev pointed out that in India there are no dedicated fire dousing helicopters, and suggested the environment ministry to invest in them. “We must adopt modern techniques, underwhich large chunks of forest patches can be saved much more quickly than under traditional methods,” he said.

He further explained that the reason for people setting fires in forests is because of the lack of stringent actions. “Poor conviction and punishments are the main reasons people are not scared about lighting fires to the forest.

In 2018, four people were arrested in Chikkamagaluru after they were caught red-handed while torching a forest area in Charmadi Ghats. The arrested were released on bail the same day,” Vasudev said, adding that the central law ministry should bring these incidents under National Biological Warfare.

The experts also called for having disaster management plans for protected areas and put forest staff through mock drills. They suggest involving wildlife experts and senior forest officials who have experience in dealing with forest fires.

However, a section of wildlife experts were of the opinion that the traditional methods of forest firefighting were best suited for Indian conditions. “Beating the fire is the best solution. One must have adequate manpower and precautionary measures before the fire season starts,” said an expert.