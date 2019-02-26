Home States Karnataka

Fire breaks out at Chamundi hills

The fire that broke out in the vacant private land owned by the BGS Trust spread to parts of the adjoining reserve forest before it was brought under control.

Published: 26th February 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Fire rages on Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Vegetation on nearly 15 acres of land on the foothills of Chamundi Hills was reduced to ashes after a fire engulfed the area adjoining the Bengaluru-Nilgiris road on Monday. The fire that broke out in the vacant private land owned by the BGS Trust spread to parts of the adjoining reserve forest before it was brought under control.  The fire was contained before it could spiral into a large-scale disaster. 

According to emergency service officials, the fire was reported at 12.50 pm. “Forest officials alerted us. Before evening, we were able to bring the fire under control, but by then it had destroyed around 15 acres of vegetation,” said district fire officer K P Gururaj.

Firefighters dousing the fire at Chamundi foothills on Monday 
| Express

The official suspected that the fire could be an act of “sabotage”.  “From the indicators at the spot, it looked like an act of sabotage as the fire broke out at multiple spots. Most likely, miscreants set fire to dry grass,” he said. With the fire raging from multiple spots, it was difficult to put it out, he added.

The fire was brought under control with the joint efforts of fire and forest personnel who climbed up the steep sections of the hills with sprinklers. The public, including students,  also helped to douse the flames.
“We have been seeing what is happening in Bandipur over the last few days. We don’t want such an incident in Mysuru, that too on the Chamundi Hills. Hence we decided to help the firefighters as much as we could,” said Vinay, a student volunteer.According to officials, four fire tenders were utilised to douse the fire and 35 personnel participated in the firefighting.

Fire in Nandi Hills
Chikkaballapur: Fire broke out in the famous Nandi Hills on Friday afternoon but the incident came to light on Monday. Firefighters with the help of villagers doused the flames which extended to 15 hectares, it is said. Deputy Conservator of Forests Ravi Shankar said precautionary measures have been taken by spraying water to prevent such incidents in future. He maintained that there was no fire reported on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chamundi Hills Nandi Hills Forest fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp