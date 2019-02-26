Fire breaks out at Chamundi hills

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Vegetation on nearly 15 acres of land on the foothills of Chamundi Hills was reduced to ashes after a fire engulfed the area adjoining the Bengaluru-Nilgiris road on Monday. The fire that broke out in the vacant private land owned by the BGS Trust spread to parts of the adjoining reserve forest before it was brought under control. The fire was contained before it could spiral into a large-scale disaster.

According to emergency service officials, the fire was reported at 12.50 pm. “Forest officials alerted us. Before evening, we were able to bring the fire under control, but by then it had destroyed around 15 acres of vegetation,” said district fire officer K P Gururaj.

Firefighters dousing the fire at Chamundi foothills on Monday

| Express

The official suspected that the fire could be an act of “sabotage”. “From the indicators at the spot, it looked like an act of sabotage as the fire broke out at multiple spots. Most likely, miscreants set fire to dry grass,” he said. With the fire raging from multiple spots, it was difficult to put it out, he added.

The fire was brought under control with the joint efforts of fire and forest personnel who climbed up the steep sections of the hills with sprinklers. The public, including students, also helped to douse the flames.

“We have been seeing what is happening in Bandipur over the last few days. We don’t want such an incident in Mysuru, that too on the Chamundi Hills. Hence we decided to help the firefighters as much as we could,” said Vinay, a student volunteer.According to officials, four fire tenders were utilised to douse the fire and 35 personnel participated in the firefighting.

Fire in Nandi Hills

Chikkaballapur: Fire broke out in the famous Nandi Hills on Friday afternoon but the incident came to light on Monday. Firefighters with the help of villagers doused the flames which extended to 15 hectares, it is said. Deputy Conservator of Forests Ravi Shankar said precautionary measures have been taken by spraying water to prevent such incidents in future. He maintained that there was no fire reported on Monday.