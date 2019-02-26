Home States Karnataka

Forest fire hits local economy and tourism

 The forest fire that ravaged Bandipur national park has not only hit wildlife and destroyed acres of the forest, but has also taken toll on local tourism and economy.  

Published: 26th February 2019 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 06:29 AM

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

BANDIPUR : The forest fire that ravaged Bandipur national park has not only hit wildlife and destroyed acres of the forest, but has also taken toll on local tourism and economy.  More than four dozen hotels that depend on tourism, have been closed and a few have even given leave to its staff due to the forest department cancelling safari rides into the forest. 

Bandipur National Forest, which records its highest footfall on weekends and holidays, wore a deserted look this weekend. Besides that, the closure of the national highway has hit fuel stations, hotels and also roadside vendors.

Manoj, a manager at a local lodge, said: “We are now expecting a crowd only after March 10. The forest department may further extend the ban, if the forest does not receive pre-monsoon showers.”
Hoteliers said that now their only hope is the early pre-monsoon showers.

