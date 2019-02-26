Home States Karnataka

Tribals offer to help put off fire  

Published: 26th February 2019

Bandipur fire

Bandipur forest fire. (Photo | Udayashankar S/ EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: As the forest fire in Bandipur continues to be rage on, tribals hamlets in and around the national park have turned in ghost towns with residents working round the clock to help put out the fire.

Visitors are greeted with locked houses in these tribal hamlets as many have joined hands with forest personnel to help them in their hour of need.

“Most people have not come back home as they are working deep inside the forest to help put out the fire. My children boarded the department van, but as the fire is still raging on, they have not returned,” Chanamma, who lives near the forest said.  

Madesha, from the Soliga tribe, said: “Many tribals have migrated to estates in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Though they have plans to return during Ugadi, few have expressed their willingness to return and extend a helping hand with the fire,” He said that this has made the department depend on volunteers, particularly youths from Mysuru and Bengaluru. 

Forest fire

