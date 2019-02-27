Home States Karnataka

HC notice to resort owners over PIL by villagers

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to a couple who run a resort at Agumbe village in a case involving alleged encroachment by them on land adjacent to their property.  

By Express News Service

Hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by Agumbe Samrakshana Vedike and some villagers, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar issued the notice to Balakrishna Shenoy and his wife Swarna Shenoy, residents of Anantha Nagar at Manipal in Udupi district.

The petition seeks direction to remove the encroachment adjacent to the resort run by them allegedly on agricultural land at the village in Thirthahalli taluk in Shivamogga district. The bench also issued a notice to the Agumbe Gram Panchayat.

