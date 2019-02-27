IAF choppers continue Bambi Bucket sorties, forest fire under control

By Express News Service

MYSURU/ CHAMARAJANAGAR: After five days of continuous operations to combat the fire at Bandipur National Park (BNP) in Chamarajanagar district, the combined efforts of the Indian Air Force (IAF), forest personnel and volunteers yielded results, with the fire coming fully under control on Tuesday.

The fire that broke out on Wednesday last in a part of the forest later spread to other sections, forcing forest personnel to deploy the traditional method of dousing it. But it was the ‘Bambi Bucket’ operation of the IAF that came in handy in the past two days.

According to sources, two helicopters that carried out the ‘Bambi Bucket’ operation for the consecutive second day on Tuesday, did seven sorties and sprayed about 19,000 litres of water before returning to Mysuru, where they are on standby, in case fire breaks out again. On the first day of its operation on Monday, the choppers conducted 10 sorties and sprayed about 30,000 litres of water.

Earlier in the day, as the operation resumed, choppers sprayed water on Gopalaswamy Hills, known as GS Betta. The operation covered Karadihalla, Chammanahalli, Moolehole and other areas bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Another factor that helped those combating the fire was the dip in wind velocity; high winds had fuelled the blaze for two days, spreading it in an unbridled manner. Forest personnel and volunteers inspected the cinders, if any, in the gutted trees, and doused them to prevent any recurrence.

The fire, that broke out on Wednesday last at Kundakere range in the same forest, later spread to other areas, in what turned out to be the worst ever blaze in the history of Bandipur. The only matter of solace is that no casualties were reported, and animal carcasses were also not found.

Backward classes welfare minister C Puttaranga Shetty, in charge of Chamarajanagar district, visited the forest and later told media, “An estimated 3,000 hectares of forest is destroyed in the fire. However, as a precautionary measure, forest personnel should be on their toes, especially during summer.

Balachandra is new conservator

T Balachandra was appointed conservator of forests, and field director, Project Tiger, Bandipur. This comes in the wake of a demand for a full-time official to monitor the goings-on in the forest, that is known for its tiger habitat. Ambadi Madhav, who was earlier holding the post of conservator and field director, was promoted as chief conservator two months ago. However, he was officiating in his previous role as the authorities concerned had not appointed his successor.