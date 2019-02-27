Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Students allowed to write bilingual answers in PU II exams

Department has extended this option which was there during 2018 exams, but was opposed by evaluators saying it caused confusion during evaluation.

Published: 27th February 2019

Faculty member of a college allotting register numbers for PU II annual exams (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The students who are doing their final round of revisions for the examinations of second-year pre-university examinations, which will begin from Friday, can use bilingual words wherever necessary in their answer sheets, in case they find it difficult to express in just one language medium.

But, bilingual will be restricted only to words. Clarifying this, SR Umashankar principal secretary of primary and secondary education department said, "If a student who has chosen English medium to write the exams finds some word difficult to explain, then he/she can write it in Kannada in brackets."

This year, a total of 6,73,606 candidates are appearing for the second year PUC board exams at the 1,013 examination centres across the state. For the first time department has not revealed the details of sensitive and super sensitive exam centres.

As per the information provided by the department, all these exam centres are equipped with CCTVs to avoid any kind of malpractice during the exams. Soon after the completion of the exams, the evaluation work will begin at 54 evaluation centres.

According to department data compare to candidates appeared for examinations during March/April 2018, the total number of candidates has been decreased by 12,100.

 

