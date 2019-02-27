Home States Karnataka

Loyalists appointed to boards, corporations

MLA K Mahadev from Periyapatna has been made chairman, Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Published: 27th February 2019 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The appointments made on Tuesday to the various boards and corporations in the state are being seen as rewards handed over to the loyal legislators who showed their allegiance to the coalition government even in the face of the alleged ‘Operation Lotus’.

Arasikere MLA Shivalinge Gowda, who made a statement alleging that BJP made a `50 crore offer to another fellow JD(S) MLA, gets to be the chairman of the Karnataka Housing Board while Gurmitkal MLA Nagana Gouda Kandkur has got the post in Karnataka Slum Clearance Board. Nagan Gouda’s son Sharan had met Yeddyurappa, exposing the alleged offers in the ‘audio gate’ episode.

Legislator D C Gowrishankar from Tumkur Rural, who received a call offering him `50 crore and passed on the information to his party leaders, has been made chairman of Mysore Sales International. MLA B Sathyanarayana of Sira was also approached by the ‘Operation Kamala’ team. He gets the post in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation.

Devanand Phool Singh Chauhan, the Nagathana MLA who was also allegedly approached by BJP and refused the offer, has been elevated as a parliamentary secretary attached to the Primary and Secondary Education Department.

Manvi MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik will get Karnataka State Tourism Development Board while Devanahalli legislator D R Narayanswamy Nisarga has been given BIAL Development Corporation. Dr K Annadhani, Malavalli MLA, has been named for Backward Classes Commission and former bureaucrat Mohd Zaffarulla Khan gets the Karnataka Minority Development Corporation.

Congress MLA T.Venkataramanaiah from Doddaballapur has been named for Karnataka Forest Industries Corporation. S Bhima Naik, the MLA from Hagaribommanhalli, who figured in big fight at Eagleton Resort, gets Karnataka Thanda (Tribal Hamlets) Development Corporation, while former MLA H N Kona Reddy gets to be the parliamentary secretary to the chief minister.

MLA K Mahadev from Periyapatna has been made chairman, Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

All the positions of chairman of boards and corporations get the rank of a cabinet minister while parliamentary secretaries will enjoy the rank of minister of state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp