Satish: Expect another round of Op Lotus during polls

BELAGAVI: Even as massive efforts of ‘Operation Lotus’ failed to yield any results in the past few months, a group of BJP leaders in association with a few of dissident Congress MLAs including Ramesh Jarkiholi may resort to another round of similar operation during the Lok Sabha election. Minister Satish Jarkiholi has alerted his colleagues and the government to stay cautious to avoid the operation that could take place during the election.

Satish said the operation carried out by the BJP in an attempt to topple the government had already fallen flat and yet a section of leaders in the state could resort to similar tactics in the coming days. The Congress men must stay alert to avoid the possible danger. However, Satish said he had been unable to meet Ramesh ever since the latter stayed away from Gokak for the past some weeks but was open to talk to him anytime.

Ramesh who kept his phone switched off ever since he virtually settled down in a Mumbai-based hotel with all the dissident legislators two months ago still continues to avoid phone calls from media persons.

However, sources close to him firmly believe that he could quit the party sooner than later along with his dissident colleagues. According to Congress sources, party MLA Umesh Jadhav has already decided to quit on March 7 to join the BJP. He is one of the four dissident legislators who is with Jarkiholi’s group.

Jadhav’s imminent entry into BJP could further instil confidence in the other three dissidents like Ramesh, B C Patil and Nagendra who also may make their exit to join Jadhav, sources said.