Soldiers on holiday called to join duty

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: AMID celebrations across the country following IAF attacks on Pakistani terror camps early on Tuesday, several soldiers from different regiments who are on leave in Belagavi, have been recalled to join duty pronto.

The recall of soldiers is believed to be a stern measure taken by the forces to remain prepared for an imminent counter-attack by Pakistan. Following the orders, which came on Monday night, several soldiers are heading back to join their regiments on the borders of Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan and Punjab.

Suraj Shinde (name changed), a native of Belagavi from the 1st Mech Infantry Unit, said, “I have to rush back to Ganga Nagar in Rajasthan as I got calls and messages from my superiors since Monday night to immediately rejoin duty. We are six soldiers from Belagavi in our unit,’’ he said.