‘Spare no one behind Pulwama attack ’

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Kalavati, the wife of CRPF constable H Guru, who was among the 40 personnel killed in the terror attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir recently, has hailed the air strike conducted by Indian Air Force on the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp at Balakot in Pakistan, killing hundreds of terrorists.

Kalavati, who could not control her emotions, saluted the armed forces and said, “None should be spared and everybody involved in the terror attack should be finished. The army should be given all necessary support.”

Guru’s father Honnaiah, who also spoke on similar lines, said, “My son will rest in peace only when the terrorists are annihilated. There is no time for peace talks and the country should avenge the loss of the soldiers’.

The bereaved family members, who later gathered at Mellahalli village, where the mortal remains of Guru were cremated, performed the rituals associated with the 11th day ceremony on Tuesday. Both Guru’s father Honnaiah and his siblings, who were inconsolable, performed the rituals. A huge portrait of Guru in the backdrop of the site was decorated with flowers as a mark of respect.

Lunch was arranged for over 1,000 people. Transport Minister D C Thammanna, who is learnt to have taken care of the arrangements for the day, also congratulated the IAF personnel.