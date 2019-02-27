Home States Karnataka

Karnataka put on high alert

According to sources, the number of police personnel deployed at ‘sensitive’ areas has been increased to keep extra vigil at airports and railway stations.

Published: 27th February 2019 06:45 AM

Residents of Bengaluru went out on the streets to celebrate the attack on Tuesday | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Indian Air Force (IAF) destroyed terror camps inside Pakistan, defence establishments across the state, including IAF, Army units and the Karwar Naval Base are on high alert and in a state of readiness.

Meanwhile, Army personnel who are on leave, have been directed to report back to duty immediately. “As a precautionary measure, the entire police force in the state is on alert. However, there is no specific alert sent for any establishment or place,” said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Kamal Pant.

According to sources, the number of police personnel deployed at ‘sensitive’ areas has been increased to keep extra vigil at airports and railway stations. Apart from IAF, Indian Navy and Army units, a number of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) facilities are located in the state. While these establishments are protected by Central forces, police too have been asked to take special precautions and increase security at several places.

“Most of these establishments were in a state of alert after the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama, and the same will continue,” said a source.At the naval base in Karwar, high alert ‘State-1’ has been announced where check-ups will be conducted in and around the base. Navy personnel have been conducting thorough checks on civilians entering the base for civil works. Apart from a few selected gates of the naval base, all alternative gates have been closed and a large number of security personnel with arms is on either side of the road inside the base. 

Indian Air Force Karwar Naval Base Army personnel high alert

