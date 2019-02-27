Home States Karnataka

Tusks missing from SP’s office found in record room

A pair of elephant tusks, which went missing from the office of the Superintendent of Police some years ago, was found in the record room of the same office on Tuesday.

Published: 27th February 2019 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 06:54 AM

Additional SP Muttu Raj showing the pair of ivory tusks at SP’s office in Shivamogga on Tuesday | Shimoga Nandan

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A pair of elephant tusks, which went missing from the office of the Superintendent of Police some years ago, was found in the record room of the same office on Tuesday. The police heave a sigh of relief after the discovery as the probe had been handed over to the CID. The ivory was found wrapped in a newspaper while the room was being cleaned. Superintendent of Police Dr M Ashwini said, “The tusks were found in our record room during its cleaning.”

Cleaning of the record room was being done for the past couple of days, Ashwini added.The tusks were last seen in a photograph taken in 2007. They were mounted on a wall and used as decorative pieces in the SP’s chamber.  Their absence was discovered when a meeting was convened to hand over the valuable stone sculptures, used to beautify the SP’s office, to the museum developed by the Department of Archaeology of Kuvempu University.

After the issue came to light, the then SP Abhinav Khare ordered a departmental enquiry headed by Additional Superintendent of Police, Muthuraj, into the case.When the report appeared in TNIE dated November 29, 2017, the then Additional Director General of Police, Kamal Pant, rushed to the city. Even Pant remembered that the tusks were kept in the room when he served as the Shivamogga SP.

Two police personnel were suspended over the issue, and a case was registered with the Doddapete police. The case was then handed over to the then Hosanagar Circle Inspector Manjunath. When Manjunath said a detailed inquiry was required, the police sought a CID probe. The DG&IGP wrote a letter to the CID on January 1, 2019 directing it to probe the case.

