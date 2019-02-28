2,500 students to miss PU exams

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 2,500 students will not be able to appear in the second year PU examination scheduled to begin on Friday, due to shortage of attendance.

As per the Supreme Court’s directions, it is mandatory for students to have 75 per cent attendance. However, more than 2,500 students ignored warnings by the college authorities, and will not have a chance to take the exams now. Department officials said the principals of the concerned colleges have been asked not to generate admission tickets of these students.

“Intimations were given to students and also to parents about their attendance. Despite that, some of them did not take it seriously. Now, even we cannot help it as they have less than 75 per cent attendance,” said a senior official of the department.

The students who would miss the final exams due to shortage of attendance would not even be able to appear in the supplementary exams which will be held in June.