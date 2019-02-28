All is well at Bandipur

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a big relief, no fresh incident of fire was reported at Bandipur National Park on Wednesday. Two IAF helicopters that undertook bambi bucket operations for two days were also not pressed into service on Wednesday.

Sources said most of the volunteers who had been deputed to assist forest personnel in dousing the fire ever since it broke out last week returned to their places. The additional forest personnel from Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary were also sent back in batches since Tuesday.

However, as a precautionary measure, some of the forest and fire service personnel have been stationed at vulnerable areas.The forest personnel from Cauvery sanctuary were relieved from Bandipur to make arrangements in view of the forthcoming Shivaratri fair at MM Hills, it is learnt.

As an alternative measure, probationary guards from the Forest Guards Training Centre in Bidar who were summoned about three days ago, are still camping at the spot, the sources said.Two choppers of IAF that had sprayed 49,000 litres of water on fire-hit areas in the forest for two days since Monday.The choppers had sprayed 30,000 litres of water in10 sorties on Monday and 19,000 litres in seven sorties on Tuesday.

CM H D Kumaraswamy conducts an aerial survey to assess the damage in Bandipur

Mysuru: A day after the raging fire at Bandipur National Park came under control, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of the forest. In the survey that lasted about 20 minutes, the CM took stock of the situation. According to range forest officer Puttaswamy, the CM reached Bandipur at about 12.30pm, inspected the forest at Gopalaswamy Hill coming under core tiger area of Chammanahalla in Maddur range and also Bandipur range. It is estimated that 30 per cent each of the forest at both Maddur and Bandipur ranges have been destroyed in fire.