GESCOM goes cashless, pay with cards now

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) will soon facilitate payment of bills via debit or credit card at their cash counters, said MD of GESCOM, R Ragapriya, on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Ragapriya said that GESCOM is the first electricity board in Karnataka to introduce swipe machines at cash counters. Initially, this facility would be available at around 60 cash counters in urban areas of GESCOM, and will gradually be extended to all 140 counters, including in rural areas. Customers can avail this facility through debit or credit cards issued by any bank, she said. “The service is free of cost to the customers. Bank statements act as payment records,” Ragapriya said.

Debit or credit card payment facility will be available at all the subdivision offices in Bidar, Bhalki, Aurad, Humnabad, Basavakalyan, CSD 1, CSD 2, CDS 3, & CSD 4 of Kalaburagi urban division, RSD, Kalaburagi, Afzalpur, Aland, Shahabad/Wadi, Sedam, Yadgir, Shahapur, Surpur and Gurmitkal counters of Kalaburagi zone and subdivisions in Ballari-urban, Ballari-rural, Hospet-urban, Hospet-rural, Raichur-urban, Raichur-rural, Sindhanur, Gangavati and Koppal, she said.

Urban area customers can choose to pay online mode through GESCOM portal www.gescomglb.org. Rural area customers can follow the web links provided on www.gescom.in for paying the bills.