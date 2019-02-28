H D Kumaraswamy makes veiled attack on Ambareesh

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Amid intense lobbying by actor Sumalatha, wife of late actor-turned-politician Ambareesh, for the Congress ticket for the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday obliquely questioned the contribution of the late cine artist to the development of the district.

The JD(S)-Congress coalition in the state is still undecided on the number of seats to be shared between them, with Mandya turning out to be a bone of contention between the alliance partners.

The Chief Minister added that Ambareesh did not focus on development works. Despite this, some people are playing an emotional card, he said.