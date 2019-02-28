Home States Karnataka

H D Kumaraswamy makes veiled attack on Ambareesh

The JD(S)-Congress coalition in the state is still undecided on the number of seats to be shared between them, with Mandya turning out to be a bone of contention between the alliance partners.

Published: 28th February 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Amid intense lobbying by actor Sumalatha, wife of late actor-turned-politician Ambareesh, for the Congress ticket for the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday obliquely questioned the contribution of the late cine artist to the development of the district.

The Chief Minister added that Ambareesh did not focus on development works. Despite this, some people are playing an emotional card, he said.

TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy Mandya Lok Sabha constituency Ambareesh

Comments

