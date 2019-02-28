Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Relief money divides martyrs family

Wife of slain CRPF jawan H Guru is upset with family for reportedly forcing her to marry his brother

By Shivakumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Kalavathi, the wife of slain CRPF soldier H Guru, has been having a tough time dealing with her husband’s death as differences between her and his family have come out in the open. With relief funds and the promise of a permanent job coming Kalavathi’s way post-Guru’s death, his family is reportedly upset and afraid that they will not have any money for themselves.

These developments have led to few prominent leaders stepping up to intervene and advise the families to stay united. According to sources, the differences first came to the fore when Chikkathayamma, Guru’s mother, collected large amounts of relief money and cheques given by donors without letting Kalavathi access these funds.

She also had expressed financial difficulties in organizing ceremonies for her son’s death. This had led to local MLA and Transport Minister DC Thammanna taking on the responsibility for the same. Sources said that the family was now insisting that Kalavathi marry her brother-in-law, a move that she opposes vehemently. However, the family is afraid of losing access to these funds as many of the cheques were in Kalavathi’s name.

The family had received funds from the general public, state government, ministers, the BBMP and many other agencies apart from the job offer according to Kalavathi. According to sources, top district officials had warned the family that the relief money would be blocked if the family got into a dispute about who would administer the funds.

Leaders of the Madiwala community have also reached out to the family to counsel them.
 

